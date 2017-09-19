Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened near the BP petrol station on the A4 Bath Road in Woolhampton, near Reading

Three teenagers were seriously injured in a crash which left nine people in hospital, police have said.

The crash between two Vauxhalls happened near the BP petrol station on the A4 Bath Road in Woolhampton, Berkshire, at 21:20 BST on Monday.

A 15-year-old boy suffered serious internal injuries, a 19-year-old man sustained a serious back injury and 16-year-old boy had a dislocated shoulder.

The others, aged 14 to 47, suffered minor injuries.

Thames Valley Police said all those hurt - seven of whom remained in hospital on Tuesday - had been occupants of the two cars.

The force said it was appealing for witnesses.