Image copyright Andrew Abbott Image caption No one was injured in the incident and police said the incident was not linked to terrorism.

Two men have been charged with firearms offences after shots were fired outside Slough train station.

Armed police were called to Stoke Road on Friday after reports of a pair running through nearby streets with one firing a gun behind them several times.

Jamie Cassell, 27, and Ryan Taylor, 19, are charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

They will appear at Slough Magistrates Court on Monday.

Thames Valley Police said no one was injured and the incident was not linked to terrorism.