Image copyright Geograph Image caption Mohammed Rasheed was discovered unconscious in Goswell Hill

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found lying unconscious in a street.

Mohammed Rasheed, 50, was discovered with a head injury in a service area in Goswell Hill, Windsor, at about 02:00 BST on Sunday, police said.

Mr Rasheed, from Wembley, north-west London, was taken to hospital and died on Tuesday.

Two men from Surrey, aged 28 and 31, have been arrested and remain in police custody.

Previously police said the death followed an "altercation" in the area where Mr Rasheed was found.

Detectives said the site, near a late-night bar, was busy at the time.

Det Ch Insp Ailsa Kent said: "Many people will have seen the altercation, perhaps even without realising the significance of what they were witnessing."

Police said they were continuing to try to trace witnesses who were in the service area between 01:50 and 02:10 BST on Sunday.