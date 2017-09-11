Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was forced into a red Nissan Micra in Valentia Road

A 16-year-old boy was punched and forced into a car during a kidnapping and assault, police said.

The teenager was walking in Valentia Road, Reading, when two vehicles, including an old red Nissan Micra, passed him on Friday.

The victim was then approached from behind, punched and forced into the Nissan.

He was driven to several unknown locations and further assaulted, before managing to escape.

The boy suffered bruising to his face, neck, arm and wrists but did not require hospital treatment. His gold iPhone 6S was also stolen.

Thames Valley Police said he managed to escape at about 01:00 BST on Saturday morning when the vehicle arrived three miles (5km) away in Royal Avenue, Calcot.

'Extremely worrying'

The force is supporting the boy and carrying out house-to-house enquiries, taking witness statements and making CCTV enquires.

One of the offenders is described as a bald, Asian man in his early 20s.

Another offender was also an Asian man, while two other offenders were white men of slim build.

Det Con Marius York described it as "an extremely worrying incident".

"I believe this may have been a targeted attack, or a case of mistaken identity, therefore I don't perceive there is a risk to the wider public," he added.