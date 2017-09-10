Man found in Windsor with critical head injuries

Image copyright Geograph Image caption Police found the man, aged in his 50s and from London, lying unconscious in Goswell Hill

A man was found with "terrible" life-threatening head injuries after a suspected assault near a nightclub.

Police discovered the man, aged in his 50s and from London, lying unconscious near Bar Yello in Goswell Hill, Windsor, at about 02:30 BST.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, Thames Valley Police said.

The force made an appeal for witnesses to contact them.

Det Insp Will Crowther said he was keen to hear from drivers who passed a nearby taxi rank and might have useful dashcam footage, or people in the area who shot video on their mobile phones.

"This will help us determine the circumstances which led to the victim sustaining such terrible injuries," he said.