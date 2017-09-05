Reading Festival death teen 'had carrier bag over head'

Image copyright Getty Images

A teenager who died in a tent at the Reading Festival was found with a carrier bag tied over his head, an inquest has heard.

Matthew Jones, 17, was found "unresponsive and not breathing" by friends on 28 August, Oxford Coroner's Court was told.

Paramedics were called but Matthew, from Leighton Buzzard in Bedfordshire, was pronounced dead at 02:17 BST.

The inquest was adjourned until 10 January.

The court heard a full toxicology report has not yet been completed.

Coroner Darren Salter said Matthew had been seen going back to the campsite, in Mapledurham, Oxfordshire, earlier in the night.

"Later, in the early hours of the following day, his friends went to check on him in his tent and discovered Matthew with a carrier bag tied over his head in his tent," he said.

Thames Valley Police previously said it was treating the teenager's death as "unexplained".