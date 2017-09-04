Kirsty Gallacher admits drink-driving in Eton

Image copyright PA Image caption Kirsty Gallacher was more than three-times the drink-drive limit when she was pulled over in Eton, Berkshire

Television presenter Kirsty Gallacher has admitted drink-driving after being caught more than three times over the legal limit.

The Sky Sports presenter, 41, was arrested in Eton, Berkshire, after failing a roadside breathalyser test.

Gallacher, an ex-Strictly Come Dancing contestant, had been going to meet her children to visit Windsor Castle on 12 August, Slough magistrates heard.

District Judge Davinder Lachhar said the charge was "very serious".

Gallacher, who is divorced from ex-rugby union player Paul Sampson, was seen driving her BMW X4 erratically before police tracked her down using CCTV.

Her alcohol level was found to be 106mg per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg per 100ml of breath.

The defendant, of Virginia Water, Surrey, appeared in the dock wearing black and spoke only to confirm her name, address and plea.

Gallacher is expected to be sentenced later.

