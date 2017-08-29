Colnbrook woodland shooting: Man, 72, faces firearms charge

Image copyright PA Image caption Wayne Digby, 48, was found with a fatal gunshot wound to the abdomen near the Colnbrook bypass

A 72-year-old man has been charged with a firearms offence after a man was found shot dead in the woods.

Wayne Digby, 48, was found with a gunshot wound to his abdomen in woods near Colnbrook bypass, Slough, in June.

Reuben Gregory, 72, has been charged with possessing a shotgun without a certificate. He is due to appear before Slough magistrates on 18 September.

Police arrested a 72-year-old man on suspicion of murder but said no murder charges had been brought against him.

Officers found the body when they were called to the woodland near Mr Gregory's caravan near the bypass at 03:23 on 12 June.