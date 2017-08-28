Teenager dies in tent at Reading Festival
A 17-year-old boy has died at Reading Festival.
Emergency services were called to a tent in the campsite just before 02:00 BST, where he was pronounced dead.
Thames Valley Police said it was treating the teenager's death as "unexplained". His next-of-kin have been informed.
In an unrelated incident, an 18-year-old man suffered "non life-threatening injuries" after being stabbed in a fight at the festival on Friday night.
He has since been discharged from hospital.
The three-day music festival ended on Sunday and was expected to attract crowds of more than 90,000.