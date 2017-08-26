Two die in light aircraft crash near Shaftesbury
Two people have died in a light aircraft crash near an airfield in Dorset.
It came down east of Compton Abbas Airfield near Shaftesbury at 09.28 (BST), police said.
The pilot, aged 64 from Blandford, and the passenger, aged 67, from Shaftesbury, were killed in the crash.
Dorset Police said the Air Accident Investigation Branch has been informed and identified the plane as a Tiger Moth.