Hungerford marks 30 years since shooting

Image caption Members of the emergency services joined civic dignitaries and members of the community for the wreath laying

The 30th anniversary of the Hungerford shootings has been marked by a church service in the Berkshire town.

Gunman Michael Ryan went on the rampage on 19 August 1987, killing 16 people and seriously injuring 15 in what was the UK's worst mass shooting.

The 27-year-old unemployed labourer later shot himself to end a six-hour shooting spree.

A service was held at St Lawrence's Church and was followed by a wreath-laying ceremony.

Image caption Michael Ryan's shooting spree in the Berkshire town lasted for six-hours

Local people, civic dignitaries and members of the emergency services gathered at the memorial to the victims of the shooting, referred to in the town as "the tragedy".

The names of those who died were read out before wreaths were laid.

Neale Marney, who was working for the ambulance service in 1987, said the events still remained "vivid" in his mind.

"As a town, we don't want to forget the people who were killed and injured," he said.

Deputy town mayor Helen Simpson, who was 16 at the time of the shootings, said it was "an absolutely tragic day for the town which we'll always remember."

"We prefer quiet reflection and private remembrance of what happened.

"The town is known for much more than the tragedy and we like to rebuild and be forward-thinking for the town - but we can't erase that history," she said.