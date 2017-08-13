Kirsty Gallacher charged with drink-driving in Eton

From the section

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kirsty Gallacher was arrested in Eton, Berkshire, on Saturday

Television presenter Kirsty Gallacher has been charged with drink-driving.

Police said the 41-year-old former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, from Virginia Water in Surrey, was arrested in Eton, Berkshire, on Saturday.

Ms Gallacher, who works for Sky Sports, has been bailed to appear at Slough Magistrates' Court on 4 September.

Thames Valley Police said she was charged with one count of "driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level was above the legal limit".