Two men jailed for unprovoked attack in Maidenhead

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Jamie Malloy (left) and George Grimes were both found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent

Two men who carried out an unprovoked attack on two people have been jailed for four-and-a-half years each.

Jamie Malloy, 20, and George Grimes, 19, kicked and punched a man and twice punched a women as she was on the ground.

It happened at about 03.30 GMT on 4 December 2016 in Queen Street, Maidenhead.

They were jailed at Reading Crown Court after being found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A third man was found not guilty.

The male victim, who was 19, sustained a fractured cheekbone in the attack, while the women, 23, suffered two cuts on her face which have scarred.

Det Con Sara Harrison, of Thames Valley Police, said both had been left "traumatised" and she hoped the sentences would provide "a sense of closure".