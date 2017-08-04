Family 'devastated' by mum's crash death

Image caption Clare Louise Smith was in the car with her nine-year-old daughter

The family of a woman who died after a car crash have said they are "devastated".

Clare Louise Smith, 38, from Marlow, Buckinghamshire, was in a Vauxhall Corsa with her daughter on 26 July when it collided with a Nissan Qashqai.

It happened on the A308 near Maidenhead in Berkshire. They were both taken to hospital, but Ms Smith died five days later.

Her daughter, nine, was badly injured but has since been discharged.

The three occupants of the Nissan all sustained minor injuries.

A family statement said Ms Smith, who worked at Wycombe Hospital, was "very much loved... and will be forever sadly missed".

Thames Valley Police has appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.