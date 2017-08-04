Daniel McLaren denies murder of five-month-old son

Image caption Daniel McLaren, 29, is charged with the murder of his five-month-old baby son

A 29-year-old man has denied murdering his baby son.

Five-month-old Jack McLaren, from Newbury in Berkshire, died in hospital on 4 June, two days after an alleged attack.

Daniel McLaren, of Fleetwood Close in Newbury, has been charged with murder. He appeared at Reading Crown Court via video link from prison earlier and entered a not guilty plea.

A trial has been scheduled to begin on 22 January 2018.