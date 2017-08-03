Berkshire

'Whoops. Our bad': Slough council misspells road sign

Burnham Lane Image copyright Joao Silva
Image caption The original sign included an extra 'a', making it incorrectly read "Burnaham Lane"

A sign for a main road has been spelled incorrectly by a council.

The road sign for Burnham Lane was installed by a Slough Borough Council worker and included an extra 'A', making it read "Burnaham Lane".

After the gaffe was pointed out on Twitter, the authority responded: "Whoops. Our bad. That will be coming right back down again!"

The council confirmed the sign would be removed and told the BBC it had no further comment to make.

Image copyright Twitter
Image caption Slough Borough Council acknowledged its error in a tweet

