WhatsApp and YouTube terror video man found guilty

Image copyright CTP South East Image caption Officers found Taha Hussain had sent videos of himself driving outside army barracks listening to jihadi chants following terrorist attacks in Paris and Orlando

A man has been found guilty of sharing terrorist propaganda via WhatsApp and YouTube.

Taha Hussain, 21, from Slough, used a phone emblazoned with so-called Islamic State's black flag to post videos and audio to social media.

The Old Bailey heard he sent "extremist" material on WhatsApp and had a YouTube channel which showed Islamist militants in battle.

He was convicted of seven counts of disseminating terrorist publications.

Hussain was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 11 September.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East said Hussain encouraged others to "prepare or commit acts of terror" over a two-year period before his arrest in August 2016.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption A propaganda image belonging to Taha Hussain found by police

Officers found he had shared videos of himself driving outside army barracks listening to jihadi chants following terrorist attacks in Paris and Orlando, the court heard.

Police said he also promoted that "no-one should feel sorry for the deaths of non-Muslims and the wrong kind of Muslims".

Det Ch Supt Kath Barnes, head of CTP South East, said: "Extremist posts like the ones Hussain posted and shared have the power to influence other people and particularly those who may be young and impressionable or vulnerable for a variety of reasons.

"This could lead to those influenced individuals committing acts of terror."