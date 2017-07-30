Toppled Reading Primark crane upright again

Image copyright NPAS Image caption Shops and 60 homes had to be evacuated after the 60m crane fell

A crane that toppled over and landed on a former town centre Primark building has been stabilised.

Shops and 60 homes were evacuated after the 60m (197ft) crane landed on the vacant clothing shop in West Street, Reading, on Saturday afternoon.

No-one was injured but the council provided accommodation for 49 people.

Berkshire Fire Service has stabilised the crane and it is upright again. BW Workplace Experts, which is using the crane, has been contacted for comment.

Experts from NMT Crane Hire will now assess the crane's jib, which is believed to be jammed, and decide whether the crane can be lowered.

Image copyright NPAS Image caption The offices were in the process of being refurbished by BW Workplace Experts

The building, which is still owned by Primark, previously housed one of its stores. Upstairs offices were in the process of being refurbished by BW Workplace Experts.

The Health and Safety Executive is aware of the "major incident" and is assisting the fire service and Thames Valley Police with their inquiries.

Road closures are still in place at West Street and Cheapside, Oxford Road between West Street and Cheapside, and the junction of Friar Street, West Street, St Mary's Butts and Oxford Road.

Image caption Shops were evacuated after the crane came to rest against the former Primark building