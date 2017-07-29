Crane overbalances in Reading town centre

Image caption West Street was closed and people were evacuated

Shops and homes have been evacuated after a 60m crane overbalanced and came to rest against the former Primark building in Reading town centre.

Thames Valley Police said officers were called to the scene in West Street just after at 13:50 BST.

A police spokesman said people were evacuated to ensure their safety, but no-one had been reported injured.

Pedestrians and motorists are being advised to avoid the area and buses have been diverted.

Fire and ambulance crews are also at the scene.