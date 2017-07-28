Windsor car crash: Tribute to 'warm-hearted' Koon Yau Kwok

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Koon Yau Kwok's family said he would be "sorely missed"

The second of two men killed in a car crash near Legoland has been described as a "happy, friendly man" by his family.

Koon Yau Kwok, 50, from Bracknell, died in the three-vehicle collision on Winkfield Road, Windsor, on Sunday.

In a statement Mr Kwok's family said he would be "sorely missed".

"He was a talented chef who was very popular with customers at the restaurant where he worked in Windsor," they added.

"Koon Yau was a warm-hearted person who worked extremely hard and cared very much for his family, in particular his mother."

The family of the other man killed in the crash - 23-year-old John Spicer - released a tribute to him on Thursday.

The crash involved two Mercedes and a VW Golf.