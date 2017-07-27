Legoland pirate stunt show performer injured in fall

Image copyright Josie Campbell Image caption Legoland said the injured man was 'recovering well'

A stunt show at Legoland has been shut down after a performer was injured in front of watching crowds.

The man was taken to hospital with chest injuries after falling during a performance of the Windsor theme park's Pirates of Skeleton Bay show on Wednesday.

The Sun newspaper reported he had fallen several metres to the ground.

Legoland Windsor Resort said it was in touch with the man's family who said he was "recovering well".

South Central Ambulance Service confirmed it was called at 13:24 BST after a man in his 20s had fallen and suffered chest injuries.

Thames Valley air ambulance, an ambulance and an emergency response vehicle were sent to the attraction and the man was taken to Oxford's John Radcliffe Hospital.

An investigation is underway, a Legoland spokeswoman said.