Windsor car crash: Family pays tribute to John Spicer

Image copyright Police handout Image caption John Spicer's family said the 23-year-old was "loved by everyone he met"

The family of a 23-year-old killed in a car crash near Legoland has described him as having "a heart of gold".

John Spicer and a 50-year-old man from Bracknell died in the three-vehicle collision on Winkfield Road, Windsor, late on Sunday night.

In a statement, his family said Mr Spicer, from Langley in Berkshire, was "loved by everyone he met".

"He would know exactly how to make everyone laugh and bring a room to life," they said.

The crash involved two Mercedes and a VW Golf.