Murder arrest made by Reading police after man's death
- 19 July 2017
- From the section Berkshire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an attack in Reading.
Police found the 34-year-old victim at a property in Bramshaw Road, Tilehurst, after being alerted at about 01:20 BST.
He was taken to hospital for treatment but died during the afternoon.
A 57-year-old man from Tilehurst, who was detained earlier on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.