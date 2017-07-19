Murder arrest made by Reading police after man's death

Image copyright Google Image caption Police found the 34-year-old victim at a property Bramshaw Road, Tilehurst

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died following an attack in Reading.

Police found the 34-year-old victim at a property in Bramshaw Road, Tilehurst, after being alerted at about 01:20 BST.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but died during the afternoon.

A 57-year-old man from Tilehurst, who was detained earlier on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, has since been arrested on suspicion of murder.