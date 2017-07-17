Eight people hurt in Slough spray attack

Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in the Britwell area of Slough

Eight people have been taken to hospital after an "unknown substance" was sprayed through the window of a house.

A man wearing dark clothing sprayed the substance into a property on Skydmore Path in Slough before running away.

The victims felt nauseous and were taken to hospital following the attack just after 17:00 BST on Sunday.

Thames Valley Police said it was not an acid attack.

The force said the victims were taken to hospital as a precaution and did not suffer any serious injuries.

Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service also attended the scene.

The police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.