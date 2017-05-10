AWE staff stage 24-hour strike over pensions row

Image copyright Google Image caption Aldermaston is responsible for making Britain's Trident nuclear warheads and stores nuclear waste from Royal Navy submarines

Hundreds of workers at the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) in Burghfield and Aldermaston are on strike in a row over pensions.

The Unite union says the walkout will clash with a planned exercise to test procedures for dealing with a nuclear accident on site.

AWE says contingency planning enables it to be flexible.

Workers are also set to strike on 18 May, bringing the total number of strike days since November to 18.