Man found with head injuries in Reading house dies

Image copyright Google Image caption Police are seeking anyone who saw anything suspicious.

A man has died in hospital after being found unconscious inside a property in Reading in the early hours of Sunday.

The 55-year-old's death is being treated as 'unexplained' by police.

Police say they want to trace a woman who may have more information about how the victim came to sustain his head injuries.

They also asked for people in the Prince of Wales Avenue and Oxford Road area between 02:00 and 02:30 BST on Sunday to come forward.

The woman sought by police is described as mixed-race, 5ft 2ins (1.57m) tall, aged around 35, and slim with long wavy black hair.