Queen helps mark 100 years of Pangbourne College

Image copyright Stuart C. Wilson Image caption The Queen has visited Pangbourne College five times

Queen Elizabeth II has been marking centenary celebrations at Pangbourne College.

The Duke of Edinburgh accompanied her in his first public engagement since announcing his retirement.

The Berkshire college has a proud history of training officers for the Merchant Navy and the Royal Navy.

It is also home to the national memorial to the Falklands War, commemorating all those who died during the 1982 conflict.

Image copyright ADRIAN DENNIS Image caption The college is in Berkshire

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Pangbourne College was founded in 1917

Image copyright ADRIAN DENNIS Image caption In 1969 the college shed its nautical training in favour of a more traditional academic focus

The Queen has visited the college four times since her first visit in 1943, aged 18, as Princess Elizabeth.

After meeting local dignitaries, the royal couple attended the centenary service in the school's Falkland Islands Memorial Chapel.

Pangbourne College was founded in 1917 by ship owner and broker Sir Thomas Lane Devitt as the Nautical College, Pangbourne.

In 1969 the college shed its nautical training in favour of a more traditional academic focus and was renamed Pangbourne College.