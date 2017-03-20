Lorry driver Dariusz Tokarczyk jailed for killing Jodie Moss

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jerry Moss, Jodie's father, said: "She was taken far too early by a selfish 10-second act."

A lorry driver who killed a 21-year-old woman while selecting music on his mobile phone has been jailed.

Jodie Moss died when Dariusz Tokarczyk's HGV smashed into her stationary car on the A34 at Chieveley, Berkshire, in March 2016.

Tokarczyk, 47, admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced to four-and-half years in prison and banned from driving for 51 months.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Judge Angela Morris told Tokarczyk that his actions were "irresponsible, reckless and thoughtless"

Reading Crown Court heard that Jodie, from Swindon, had turned her Vauxhall Corsa's hazard warning lights on after it had suffered engine failure.

Tokarczyk, from Harrogate in North Yorkshire, was selecting music on his mobile phone in the moments before impact, the court head.

Judge Angela Morris told Tokarczyk that his actions were "irresponsible, reckless and thoughtless".

Jerry Moss, Jodie's father, said: "She was taken far too early by a selfish 10-second act. The driver had plenty of time to act."

He added that the "devastation caused is immeasurable".