Kaden Reddick Topshop death: Family tribute to 'cheeky' boy

Image copyright Family picture Image caption His family said Kaden was a "very creative" and "adventurous" boy

A boy killed in an accident in a Topshop store has been described as "loving, cheeky and energetic" by his family.

In a statement, the family said they were with 10-year-old Kaden Reddick at the time of the tragedy at the Oracle Centre in Reading.

They added that his death would leave a "huge empty hole in the lives of everybody that knew him".

An investigation has been launched into his death, which happened on Monday.

Kaden, from Reading, suffered serious head injuries in an accident involving a display barrier.

'Warmth and love'

His family said Kaden was a "very creative" and "adventurous" boy who enjoyed playing on his bike and with his friends in the woods.

"For us the saddest part of Kaden's death is that he will never be able to fulfil his potential.

"Kaden will be forever remembered by us; with him looking down from the stars, and us looking up and smiling at all of our loving memories of him.

"He was much loved by all of his family and friends, and will be hugely missed by his siblings, and everyone else who was touched by his warmth and love."

Garland Junior School in West Berkshire, where Kaden was a year six student, said news of his death had come as a "shock to the school community".

In a statement, the school described him as an "energetic young man who enjoyed helping others".

The statement added: "We send our heartfelt condolences to Kaden's family and our thoughts will remain with them as they come to terms with his death."

Kaden had been taken to hospital with serious head injuries on what was the first day of half-term for pupils in Berkshire, but later died.

Police said the incident had involved a display barrier and that it was being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

An investigation has been launched by the force and Reading Borough Council.

Topshop said earlier it had removed till barrier units from all its stores after what it described as a "horrific accident".