Reading Topshop death: Boy dies after 'store furniture incident'

Image copyright @JOEaRKay Image caption The boy was taken to hospital after suffering serious head injuries

A Topshop store where a 10-year-old boy was fatally injured by store furniture is set to remain closed.

The child sustained serious head injuries at the Oracle Centre in Reading at 16:15 GMT on Monday. The incident is expected to be referred to the Health and Safety Executive later.

Thames Valley Police said the boy's death was being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.

Officers remained at the scene on Tuesday morning.

At the scene: BBC Radio Berkshire reporter Chris Browning

The Topshop store on the upper level of the Oracle Centre is still cordoned off.

There are security guards and police outside. Officers have been here all night and remain on site to continue their investigations.

Ordinarily the shop would have opened its doors at 09:30 GMT but a member of staff here has told me me it will stay closed all day.

South Central Ambulance Service said three ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene, on what was the first day of the half-term holiday for school pupils in Berkshire.

The boy, who was found in a life-threatening condition, was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital but later died.

Police said his next of kin had been informed and that further enquiries would take place.

Reading Borough Council confirmed it is launching an investigation alongside police.

The Health and Safety Executive said it was not yet involved.

