Royal Berkshire Hospital 'quoted £855 for blackout blind'

Image copyright Andrew Smith Image caption The Royal Berkshire Hospital's Dr Christopher Davies posted the story on Facebook

A senior doctor has spoken out after his hospital was quoted £855.80 for a blackout blind by its official NHS contractor.

Dr Christopher Davies, who works for the the Royal Berkshire Hospital, said a matron later purchased the item for £22.95 from Homebase instead.

Dr Davies, a respiratory consultant, said it was then fitted for free by in-house staff.

A hospital spokesperson said the quote was reviewed and "firmly rejected".

Dr Davies said the blackout blind "must have been gold plated" to warrant such a price, the Mail on Sunday reported.

He wrote: "So many posts about inadequate funding but here's an example of how the money is used... maybe it's not just about poor funding."

In a statement issued to the BBC, the hospital said: "In line with NHS requirements, the trust sought quotes for a blind which meets fire and infection control regulations.

"This particular quotation was reviewed by the management team and firmly rejected."

NHS England has been approached for comment and said it was looking into the situation.