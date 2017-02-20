What do you want to know about the A34?

Image copyright Google Image caption The A34 is a 62 mile route from Winchester to Bicester

BBC South would like to know what questions you have about the A34.

Known for long tailbacks, there have also been a number of high profile fatal crashes on the 62 mile route between Winchester to Bicester recently.

We'll be putting some of your questions to a panel made up of representatives from interested parties and experts, who will also be debating the issues.

A selection of questions and answers will be published on the BBC News website and there'll also be a special programme broadcast on BBC Radio Solent, Radio Berkshire and Radio Oxford at 09:00 on Tuesday 28 February.