Man moves ambulance for 'being in his way'

A car driver moved an ambulance which was blocking a parking space, while staff were in the back carrying out emergency treatment on a patient.

He released its handbrake before parking in the space on Pelican Lane, Newbury, on 29 December, police said.

They said there could have been "serious consequences", with South Central Ambulance Service calling the woman's condition "life-threatening".

Police released the details on Tuesday as they want to find the offender.

He is described as white, aged about 50 and is about 5ft 10ins tall with a slim build.

He was driving a red Mini Cooper with a registration plate starting RJ60.