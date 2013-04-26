Roads closed for Windsor state visit rehearsal

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be welcomed at a specially built pavilion

Parts of Windsor town centre were closed to traffic earlier as rehearsals were held for a state visit by the president of the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit the town on Tuesday as a guest of the Queen and Prince Philip.

A full rehearsal of the event on Friday meant vehicles were barred from the area from 08:45 until 15:00 BST.

Crowd control barriers and no-waiting restrictions were also in place from 06:00 to allow troop movements.

Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Council warned drivers that vehicles parked in the temporary no-waiting zones on Friday or Tuesday would be removed.

A pavilion has been specially built in Datchet Road where the Queen will welcome the president on Tuesday before a traditional carriage procession through the streets to Windsor Castle.

The procession, which was rehearsed on Friday, will pass through Datchet Road, Thames Street, High Street, Park Street and the Long Walk to Windsor Castle.

Some car parks and parking bays were also out of bounds but shops and businesses in the town centre were open as usual.

Details of the rehearsal, Tuesday's state visit and a full list of road closures are available on the council website.

The council said Tuesday's event would be the 10th state visit in Windsor since 1998.