Elderly woman grabbed by burglar in Slough

An elderly woman was grabbed around the neck by a burglar who climbed through the window of her Berkshire home.

The woman and her husband were woken shortly after 0330 BST on Sunday by the intruder in their first floor flat in Myrtle Crescent, Slough.

When she confronted the man, he grabbed her neck. The woman also suffered a hand injury, thought to be from a knife, as she tried to defend herself.

The man escaped through a window after the couple managed to raise the alarm.

Police have increased high visibility patrols in the area to reassure residents.

Det Con Dave Ireland of Thames Valley Police said: "This was obviously a very frightening incident for the victims and they have been left shaken by their ordeal."