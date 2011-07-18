Willink School closes after Burghfield Common power cut

Hundreds of people have been affected by a power cut in a Berkshire village which closed the Willink School and leisure centre.

Homes in Hollybush Lane are also without power.

Southern Electric said it hoped to have power restored later on Monday using mobile generators.

A spokeswoman for Southern Electric said she would like to "apologise" to the residents for the interruption to their electricity supplies.

"Our engineers have identified two faults on our high voltage network," she said.

"As restoring supplies is our priority, we have arranged for mobile generators to be connected to the network and supplies will be restored later today."