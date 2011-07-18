Four contest Windsor and Maidenhead council seat

Four candidates are contesting a council seat in the Berkshire borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

A by-election was triggered in the Eton and Castle ward following the resignation of Conservative councillor Liam Maxwell.

Mr Maxwell stepped down to take a position in the Cabinet Office.

The by-election will be held on Thursday 11 August. Residents have until 1700 BST on Wednesday 27 July to register to vote.

The candidates are George Henry Davidson for Labour, Adam Edward Demeter for the Conservative Party, George Fussey is the Liberal Democrat candidate and John-Paul Rye is standing for UKIP.

The ward is the smallest in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, with an electorate of 1,574, and is represented by one councillor.