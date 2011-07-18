Things to do in Berkshire

A production of The Tempest will be held in Caversham Court gardens

Theatre and arts

A production of The Tempest will be held by Reading Open Air Shakespeare in Caversham Court Gardens, Church Road, Caversham, RG4 7AD from Saturday 23 July to Saturday 30 July.

Performances on Saturday 23 June will run at 1430 BST and 1945 BST and on Sunday 24 June at 1430 BST. To book call 0118 960 6060 or go online at Reading Arts. Tickets cost £15, £12.50 concessions.

The Windsor Globe Summer Outdoor Shakespeare Festival will begin on Monday 18 July and run until Sunday 7 August. The festival of theatre and comedy will be set in the grounds of Alexandra Gardens by the side of the River Thames. There will be a mix of classic Shakespeare, community children's theatre and stand-up comedy. All show times and prices will be on the The Windsor Globe website.

Lesley Sharp and Toby Jones will talk about their TV and film careers at South Hill Park Arts Centre in Ringmead, Bracknell on Friday 22 July to help raise funds for local arts and disability charity InnerSense. There will also be music from jazz pianist Alex Maguire. The evening will start at 1945 BST. Tickets priced £12 are available from the South Hill Park Box Office on 01344 484123.

Nature and Outdoors

Head to the Ascot Summer Cocktail Party and enjoy watching the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot Racecourse on Saturday 23 July. Tickets start at £26. Free entry for under 18s accompanied by an adult. Gates open at 1100 BST and the first race is at 1325 BST. To book call 0870 727 1234 or visit the Ascot Racecourse website.

Reading will host a Real Ale and Jazz Festival in Christchurch Meadows from Thursday 21 July to Saturday 23 July. Doors open at 1900 BST on Thursday, 1800 BST on Friday and 1630 BST on Saturday.

Music

Enjoy Eugene Onegin, Tchaikovsky opera of love and betrayal, performed by the chorus of Opera at Bearwood. The performance is sung in English. Those who bring a picnic can eat in the beautiful grounds of Bearwood College before the performance. Performances run from Thursday 21 July to Saturday 23 July at 1930 BST each evening. Tickets are available from the Opera at Bearwood Box Office on 0118 926 2394 or on the Opera at Bearwood website.

Performances will be held at the theatre in Bearwood College, Sindlesham, RG41 5BG.

Enjoy an acoustic cafe at Jagz, a weekly open mic night on Tuesday 19 July featuring guest guitarist Josh Cleaver. All performers and listeners welcome, admission is free. The evening starts at 2030 BST at Jagz in Station Hill, Ascot, SL5 9EG.

History

Families are invited to learn about the mummies of ancient Egypt at the The Ure Museum of Classical Archaeology on Saturday 23 July from 1400 BST to 1600 BST. Have fun exploring the collection and doing a craft activity with our staff. Children must be accompanied by an adult and booking is required. To book a place call 0118 378 6990 or email ure.education@reading.ac.uk

The Ure Museum of Classical Archaeology is located in the Classics Department, University of Reading, RG6 6AA

Hear about the history of the landscaping of Shaw House's grounds on Tuesday 19 July with the RENEWAL Project. The free event starts at 1930 BST and will be held at Shaw House, Church Road, Shaw, Newbury, RG14 2DR.

Children and Families

Enjoy an adaptation of Wind in the Willows and children's Workshops with Cambridge Touring Theatre at Basildon Park on Saturday 23 July from 1800 BST to 2000 BST. Prior to the show, children between the ages of 5-12 can join a 45 minute drama workshop. Tickets cost £12 for adults, and £8 for children. Book your tickets on 0844 249 1895.

Basildon Park is located in Lower Basildon, RG8 9NR.

Head to the Firestation Centre for Arts and Culture in Windsor on Saturday 23 July for an evening of pop featuring the X-Factor duo Same Difference. Enjoy a summer extravaganza of karaoke, disco dancing and Justin Bieber worship. Justin Bieber's Never Say Never will be played at 1300 BST, kids' karaoke will be held from 1500 BST, Same Difference will play an early evening set at 1700 BST and the pop quiz will be held at 1830 BST. The Firestation Centre for Arts and Culture is located in St Leonards Road, SL4 3BL

Something different

A Summer Feline Fete will be held to raise money for the local branch of Cats Protection in the Slough, Maidenhead and Windsor area on Sunday 24 July from 1230 BST - 1530 BST. The fete will be held at Holyport Memorial Hall, Moneyrow Green, Maidenhead.

Entrance 50p (children 25p) or a tin of cat food. All money raised is used to care for unwanted and stray cats in the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead area.

