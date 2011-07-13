Berkshire

Hermitage fire is treated as suspicious by police

Firefighters at scene of barn fire on Friday, 8 July
Image caption The fire is believed to have been started deliberately

Police are investigating a fire in a barn in Berkshire after fire investigators told them it was started deliberately.

A nearby army base was evacuated due to fears an acetylene cylinder could explode in the fire last Thursday.

Fire crews set up a 200m (656ft) cordon around the barn in Priors Court Road, Hermitage, near Chieveley.

Police said they were making door-to-door inquiries, and the investigation was ongoing.

The fire destroyed the barn. A special robotic vehicle was brought from London to go into the barn to check the cylinder was safe.

