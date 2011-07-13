Coach driver Zdravko Medic charged over Berkshire crash

From the section

Image caption The road was closed while the coach was recovered

A coach driver has been charged in connection with a crash in Berkshire in which 20 Croatian children were hurt.

Zdravko Medic, 43, from Croatia, has been charged with driving without due care and attention.

The collision between the coach and a lorry happened on Tuesday at 0840 BST on the A417 Wantage Road near the Oxfordshire border.

Twenty teenagers on the coach received minor injuries but did not need hospital treatment.

Mr Medic was released on police bail to attend Newbury Magistrates' Court on Thursday.