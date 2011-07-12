Berkshire

Slough residents told to look out for 'violent' man

Image caption Slough residents have been warned not to approach Darren Patrick Casey

Police are searching in Slough for a man released from prison on licence who has gone missing.

Darren Patrick Casey left prison in May having served part of a sentence for theft.

Since his release he has breached the terms of his licence on a number of occasions.

Police have warned members of the public not to approach the 29-year-old if they see him, due to his "previous violent behaviour".

He has now been recalled to prison.

