Howl with the wolves in Beenham on Friday 15 July

Theatre and arts

Shakespeare's The Taming Of The Shrew is being performed in the grounds of Cliveden in Taplow on Saturday 16 July from 1930 to 2230 BST. Gates open at 1800. Tickets cost £16 and can be booked by calling 0844 249 1895.

Abstract artist Diana Davydova is exhibiting her work at Norden Farm Centre for the Arts from now until Monday 25 July. The artist is "playing with concepts of fermented love and over-ripened passion creating a whirlpool of tactile, sensual and emotional sensations visualised in her paintings". Exhibition times vary, visit www.nordenfarm.org for more information.

Artist Darren Nisbett is exhibiting his work entitled Chernobyl's Zone Of Alienation at Rhubarb & Custard in Eton High Street from Tuesday 12 July until Sunday 31 July. According to the gallery, "this exhibition consists of ethereal and other worldly landscapes where foliage glows, colours are muted and skies look black". Opening times vary, visit www.rhubarbandcustard.biz.

Pinewood Theatre in Old Wokingham Road, Wokingham is performing Talking Heads by Alan Bennett until Monday 2 July at 1945 BST. Ticket holders are free to bring their own bottle of wine. Tickets cost £8, obtainable by calling 01344 485548.

The Rose Theatre at St Mary's School, St Mary's Road, Ascot is staging a performance of lively comedy musical HMS Pinafore by Gilbert and Sullivan from Thursday 14 to Saturday 16 July at 1930 BST. Book £15 tickets online here or call the box office on 01344 297347.

The Museum of English Rural Life, Redlands Road, Reading is celebrating the English landscape with Two Rivers Press poets on Wednesday 13 July from 1830 to 2000 BST. Poets are Peter Robinson, Kate Noakes, Susan Utting and A.F. Harrold. The £3 includes a glass of wine. Booking is essential.

Kids and family

A musical version of The Tempest for children is on Friday 15 July at 1930 BST and Saturday 16 July at 1430 BST at John O'Gaunt Community Technical College, Priory Road, Hungerford. Written in contemporary English for children, characters include a monster, magician, and the spirit of the island. All performers are aged between eight and 13. Tickets are £6 from the box Office at Crown Needlework, High Street, Hungerford.

The Watermill Theatre, Bagnor, Newbury is hosting 'magical comedian' Ian Keable, a children's entertainer, on Saturday 16 July at 1100 BST. Suitable for ages five and above. The performance lasts for an hour. Tickets cost £5.

The Sulhamstead and Ufton fete takes place in Hannington Field, Island Farm Road, Ufton Nervet on Saturday 16 July from 1100 to 1500 with lots of events including a dog show, a car boot sale, a treasure hunt and ferret racing.

Market Place in Wokingham is hosting an arts and crafts market all day on Thursday 14 July. View British handmade crafts and original artwork sold in an outdoor market.

Nature and outdoors

Waltham Place Gardens in White Waltham, featured on last week's Gardener's World, is holding an open day on Friday 15 July in aid of the National Gardens Scheme. The gardens feature naturalistic plantings with woodlands and an organic and bio-dynamic kitchen garden and farm. Admission is £4, £1 for children.

The UK Wolf Conservation Trust in Butler's Farm, Beenham is holding a Howl Night on Friday 15 July at 1900 BST where you can attend a talk on wolves and why they howl followed by a howling session. Cost is £10 and bookings are required. Contact UKWCT on 0118 971 3330 or via the website.

Music

UK Beatbox champion Beardyman is coming to Sub89, Friar Street, Reading as part of the town's Outside Inside Festival on Wednesday 13 July at 1930 BST. Tickets cost £15. Other events include Hayseed Dixie at Sub89 on Thursday 14 July.

The Azucar Morena band are playing at Jagz, Station Hill, Ascot on Saturday 16 July at 1930 BST. The band blend Cuban roots with traditional Son, Bolero, Mambo Cha Cha Cha, Timba and Salsa. Tickets are £8.

Something different

Bracknell Town FC Ale & Wine Festival 2011 is taking place in the Larges Lane grounds on Saturday 16 July from 1300 BST. There will be 14 ales from nine local brewers as well as wine and an evening of live music. Tickets are £6 and can be bought via www.bracknelltownfc.com.

