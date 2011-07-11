Slough pub to make way for council homes

A former pub, care home and library in Berkshire are set to be demolished to make way for council housing.

Slough councillors are due to approve clearance of the sites in Britwell when they meet on 18 July.

The Jolly Londoner pub in Wentworth Avenue, Newbeech House in Long Readings Lane and homes in Marunden Green would be demolished in August and September.

Residents of flats in Wentworth Avenue, which are also to be demolished, will have the first choice on the new homes.

Slough Borough Council said the pub would make way for six three and four-bedroom homes.

Newbeech House will be demolished to accommodate 16 three and four-bedroom homes.

The old library and car sales site is also set to be cleared to make way for eight two and three-bedroom houses.

Marunden Green will form part of a new housing development which will also incorporate part of Kennedy Park and the site of Wentworth Avenue shops.

The tenders for the project will go to five contractors later in July.

Deputy leader James Swindlehurst said: "These demolitions will clear sites for new homes to replace the Wentworth Avenue tower block.

"They mark the Britwell regeneration beginning in earnest and I am really pleased to see the transformation of Britwell moving firmly into the delivery phase."