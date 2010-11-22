Image caption The girl was walking in Northumberland Avenue when the car pulled up

A man who raped a 13-year-old girl after giving her a lift was not a stranger, police have said.

The girl was walking in Northumberland Avenue in Reading on Tuesday when she got into the small black car, before being driven to Tilehurst.

She was then raped by the man in the vehicle at a "small car park" in an unknown location.

Police said they believed it was a one-off attack and did not believe there was a threat to the wider community.

The man was described by officers as black, aged 18 to 19 years old and of slim build.

Det Insp Nick Watts said: "There has been a lot of speculation in the media about this being a stranger rape.

"I would like to reassure the community that we do not believe that to be the case at this time.

"We are currently actively pursuing a number of lines of inquiry but we remain keen for members of the community to come forward."