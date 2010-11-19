Image caption Mrs Brown's family described her as "a truly remarkable individual"

Family and friends have come together to pay tribute at a memorial service for a guest house owner whose body was found in Berkshire woodland.

Joanna Brown, 46, of Ascot, but who was from the Isle of Man, died from severe blunt force trauma to her head.

The mother-of-two's body was found in Windsor Great Park on 5 November, four days after she went missing.

Her pilot husband, Robert Brown, 46, has been charged with her murder and is due at Reading Crown Court in February.

'Positive energy'

Family and friends attended the service at St Mary's Church, Winkfield, which was led by the Rev Catherine Blundell.

Mrs Brown has been described by her family as "a truly remarkable individual".

Her family said: "Her endless positive energy and her radiant smile are engraved in all our hearts."

Mr Brown, of North Street, has also been charged with preventing a coroner from holding an inquest by disposing of his wife's body.