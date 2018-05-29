Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Koy Bentley died after being stabbed twice in the chest at a flat in Watford

A 16-year-old boy who was cleared of murdering a friend but admitted conspiracy to supply Class A drugs has been sentenced.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was acquitted of stabbing Koy Bentley, 15, to death at a flat in Water Lane, Watford, on 5 June 2017.

The flat had been used to deal drugs, St Albans Crown Court heard.

He was sentenced to a 12 month youth rehabilitation order for his "significant" role in drug dealing.

The boy, Koy and Abdi Ali, 20, dealt heroin and crack cocaine in the flat before an apparent "disagreement" resulted in the stabbing, the court heard.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The boy and Ali were both sentenced for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at a flat in Water Lane

Judge Bright told the 16-year-old he had a "significant" role in the dealing of the drugs, despite Ali being the "main player".

"It's truly shocking that a young man as young as you should be involved in such serious crime," he said.

The 16-year-old has 10 convictions for 17 offences, including one for supplying cocaine and heroin when he was 14.

During sentencing, the judge said he had to consider the boy's age and that he had been remanded in custody for 11-and-a-half months - the equivalent of a two year custodial term.

The 16-year-old will also be subject to 12 months supervision with a 30 day community reparation requirement.

He will also receive a three month curfew to make sure he is at home at night and he will go on a 10 day programme to address his cannabis misuse.

Earlier this month, Ali, from Lewisham, was jailed for 16 months after admitting conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and perverting the course of justice.