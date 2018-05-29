Man arrested over Hertford woodland death released
A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in woodland has been released by police, pending further inquiries.
Police were called to woodland off Bullocks Lane, Hertford, at 21:35 BST on Saturday, after receiving reports of concern for the welfare of a man.
Officers found the body of a man, who police say was in his 20s and from Hertford.
A man, in his 30s, from Hertford, was detained but later released.
Hertfordshire Police says it is treating the death as "unexplained".