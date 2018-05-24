Hertfordshire carer fraud trial: Jury discharged
- 24 May 2018
The trial of a carer accused of stealing more than £150,000 from the bank accounts of three pensioners has been stopped.
Carolyn McClune, 59, of Gertrude Peake Place in Redbourn near Harpenden, denies two charges of fraud by abuse of position and one of fraud by false representation.
Judge Marie Catterson discharged the jury at St Albans Crown Court on Wednesday.
A new trial is due to begin in January.