Waryam Hussain: Man charged with murder over fatal stabbing

  • 24 May 2018
Waryam Hussain Image copyright Bedfordshire Police
Image caption A post-mortem examination found Waryam Hussain died from a single stab wound

A man has been charged with murdering a 20-year-old man who was fatally stabbed outside a convenience store.

Waryam Hussain was killed by a single stab wound near McColl's on Bishopscote Road, Luton, during the afternoon of 6 May.

Majharul Islam, 20, previously of Wodecroft Road, Luton, who was arrested on Tuesday, has been remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before magistrates in Luton later.
Image caption Flowers were placed outside McColl's newsagent on Bishopscote Road in tribute to Waryam Hussain

