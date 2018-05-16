Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Adam Righelato-Apperley is accused of making threats to kill

An inmate wrote the name of a prison officer in blood on his cell wall, a court has heard.

Ben Lambert told Luton Crown Court that Adam Righelato-Apperley was bleeding from his arm when he went to his cell at HMP The Mount in Hertfordshire.

The prison officer said the inmate pointed to the message, which included the words "RIP Lambert".

Mr Righelato-Apperley, 25, of Wesleyan Road, Peterborough, denies two charges of making a threat to kill.

The jury heard that only inmates who had activities to attend - such as education classes, the chapel or medical appointments - were being let out of their cells because of changes at the prison.

Mr Righelato-Apperley became angry he was not being let out, the court was told.

The court heard that on 21 November 2016, Mr Lambert returned to the inmate's cell on Ellis wing when the alarm bell was rung, following an earlier exchange between the pair.

He said the prisoner was standing in the middle of his cell "looking angry" before he noticed the words in blood with crucifixes around the letters "RIP".

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Adam Righelato-Apperley was being held at HMP The Mount Prison in Bovingdon

Mr Lambert told the court Mr Righelato-Apperley said: "Four weeks from now I'm out and I am going to take your jaw off."

The officer added: "He told me to read his file. He said 'See what happens to your missus'."

Mr Lambert told the jury that he took the letters "RIP" to be "a death threat".

"I was genuinely fearful for my safety and my life. That was very unusual behaviour," he said.

The court heard that on 15 December Mr Lambert was again on duty and patrolling the grounds near a workshop when he saw the defendant who smiled at him and said: "One week today Lambert and I'm going to do you with a tool."

The officer told the court he took that to mean a weapon was going to be used such as a knife.

"It was frightening. I was either going to get seriously hurt or killed," Mr Lambert said.

The trial continues.